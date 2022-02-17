China Has 'Total Control,' Treats Athletes as 'Subhumans' in Olympic 'Loop'

As more of the world ditches restrictive coronavirus restrictions and learns to live with the virus, China – the country where the virus originated and spread from – has doubled down on its Draconian "zero-COVID" policy as it hosts the Olympics, a tactic that critics say is more about the Chinese Communist Party exercising total control over its people than about preventing infections.
China has said that, to host a successful Winter Olympics with as few virus outbreaks as possible, more than 50,000 workers reported to what Beijing refers to as a "closed loop" several weeks ahead of the competition so they could quarantine and prepare.
