Tags: China | Coronavirus | olympics | covid-19 | beijing | athletes | pandemic

China Has 'Total Control,' Treats Athletes as 'Subhumans' in Olympic 'Loop'

(Clive Rose/Getty Images)
 

Thursday, 17 February 2022 06:35 AM

As more of the world ditches restrictive coronavirus restrictions and learns to live with the virus, China – the country where the virus originated and spread from – has doubled down on its Draconian "zero-COVID" policy as it hosts the Olympics, a tactic that critics say is more about the Chinese Communist Party exercising total control over its people than about preventing infections.

China has said that, to host a successful Winter Olympics with as few virus outbreaks as possible, more than 50,000 workers reported to what Beijing refers to as a "closed loop" several weeks ahead of the competition so they could quarantine and prepare.

