Tags: China | olympics | athletes | chinese government | pelosi

Pelosi's Olympic Advice to Stay Quiet About China 'Rings Hollow'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks about the COMPETES Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 07 February 2022 08:23 AM

Instead of asking America’s Olympic athletes to zip their lips about the Chinese government’s egregious human rights abuses, China hawks say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be worried about ensuring their safety if they do speak out.

Pelosi warned athletes competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics not to “risk incurring the anger” of the Chinese Communist Party by speaking out or criticizing their human rights abuses.

