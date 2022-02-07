Pelosi's Olympic Advice to Stay Quiet About China 'Rings Hollow'

Instead of asking America’s Olympic athletes to zip their lips about the Chinese government’s egregious human rights abuses, China hawks say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be worried about ensuring their safety if they do speak out.
Pelosi warned athletes competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics not to “risk incurring the anger” of the Chinese Communist Party by speaking out or criticizing their human rights abuses.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin