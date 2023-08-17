×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oliver anthony | song | hit | america | woke | entertainment | backlash

Viral Country Song 'Epitomizes' Americans' 'Woke' Backlash

(AP)

By    |   Thursday, 17 August 2023 07:39 AM EDT

Pop sensation Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" – one of the hit songs from the box-office smash "Barbie" – is seemingly no match for a simple country lament that gripped the nation so swiftly and with such force that experts say it proves Americans are tired of "woke" entertainment.

Oliver Anthony's blue-collar anthem "Rich Men North of Richmond" has already surged to the overall No. 1 spot on iTunes. The country tune takes a jab at the politicians in Washington, D.C., who the singer claims desire "total control."

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman is a Platinum service reporter at Newsmax, providing investigative insight of major stories. She is a University of Florida graduate who has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Pop sensation Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" – one of the hit songs from the box-office smash "Barbie" – is seemingly no match for a simple country lament that gripped the nation so swiftly and with such force that experts say it proves Americans are tired of "woke" entertainment.
oliver anthony, song, hit, america, woke, entertainment, backlash, disney, bud light
856
2023-39-17
Thursday, 17 August 2023 07:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved