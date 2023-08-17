Viral Country Song 'Epitomizes' Americans' 'Woke' Backlash

Pop sensation Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" – one of the hit songs from the box-office smash "Barbie" – is seemingly no match for a simple country lament that gripped the nation so swiftly and with such force that experts say it proves Americans are tired of "woke" entertainment.

Oliver Anthony's blue-collar anthem "Rich Men North of Richmond" has already surged to the overall No. 1 spot on iTunes. The country tune takes a jab at the politicians in Washington, D.C., who the singer claims desire "total control."