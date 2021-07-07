Ohio Senatorial Candidates Craft Campaigns Focused on Trump

Retiring Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman wasn’t always a fan of former President Donald Trump, but the allegiance of his potential successors to the MAGA agenda and its leader is shaping up to be a major campaign issue.

Trump hasn’t selected a candidate to back in the primary for the 2022 race – yet. Several of the hopefuls have cast themselves as loyal Trump allies as they fight for the coveted endorsement in a state the former president carried twice by margins of eight percentage-points.