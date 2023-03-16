×
Tags: nypd | woke | law enforcement | shortage | crime | surge | alvin bragg

NYPD Cop Shortage Result of 'Woke' Politics

NYPD officers stand guard as a search of a crashed U-Haul truck is conducted on Hamilton Avenue in the Red Hook neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City on Feb. 13. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 March 2023 07:39 AM EDT

The New York Police Department is continuing to lose cops at a record pace that law enforcement experts say "has the potential to be a real disaster" as the Big Apple simultaneously deals with surging crime.

According to data for January and February that was obtained by the New York Post, 239 officers have already handed their badges in – a 36% increase from the 176 who left during the same period last year and a 117% bump from the 110 cops who resigned during that span in 2021.

