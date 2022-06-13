Nuclear Victory Doesn't Look Like a Mushroom Cloud

We are told that "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," a politically correct mantra believed by most in Washington, D.C., and perhaps by most in America — but it's a statement that is patently false, shows mass psychological "denial behavior," and is perilous to national security.
Americans generally hate nuclear weapons, and those who think about them — this I know from a professional lifetime as one who thinks about nuclear weapons, strategy, and warfare.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin