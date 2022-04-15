×
Tags: nuclear | arsenal | defense nuclear agency | defense department | pentagon | weapons | military readiness

US Nuclear Posture: Warning From Former Nuke Chief

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 15 April 2022 06:24 AM

The U.S. Defense Nuclear Agency (DNA) was the Defense Department's chief steward for overseeing the national labs to ensure U.S. nuclear weapons were safe, reliable, and effective for their military missions – until the Clinton administration abolished it.

Abolition of the DNA, combined with the unratified Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) and the inauguration of "science-based" stockpile stewardship, began the long spiral downward of the U.S. nuclear deterrent toward where it may no longer be credible to adversaries such as Russia, China, and North Korea – who are all testing advanced nuclear weapons.

Friday, 15 April 2022 06:24 AM
