The NRA is Making a Big Comeback Under Biden

(AP)

By    |   Friday, 02 July 2021 09:10 AM

When the National Rifle Association arrives for its 150th annual meeting in Houston in early September, it may want to consider handing President Joe Biden a "Recruiter of the Year" award, given how the Democrat's policies and priorities have appeared to boost the NRA's membership beyond all expectations.

"Since Biden took office, the NRA is averaging 1,000 new members per day," NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter said.

Friday, 02 July 2021 09:10 AM
