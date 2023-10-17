×
North Korea 'On Path' to 'Overwhelm' US Missile Defenses

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Workers' Party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 18, 2021. (AP)

Tuesday, 17 October 2023 07:48 AM EDT

A new congressional report warning that North Korea is "on pace" to deploy enough nuclear-equipped intercontinental ballistic missiles to overpower America's missile defense systems may actually be "a bit behind the curve," experts say.

Issued last week, the final report from the Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States found that North Korea is "on pace to deploy nuclear-armed intercontinental range missiles in sufficient numbers that could potentially challenge U.S. homeland ground-based ballistic missile defenses."

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

