North Korea 'On Path' to 'Overwhelm' US Missile Defenses

A new congressional report warning that North Korea is "on pace" to deploy enough nuclear-equipped intercontinental ballistic missiles to overpower America's missile defense systems may actually be "a bit behind the curve," experts say.

Issued last week, the final report from the Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States found that North Korea is "on pace to deploy nuclear-armed intercontinental range missiles in sufficient numbers that could potentially challenge U.S. homeland ground-based ballistic missile defenses."