North Korea's 'Steady Progress' Worse Than Spy Satellite Launch

North Korea's newfound ability to spy on the U.S. and its allies is concerning to Far East experts, but they say the development is not as alarming as the recent strides made by the Hermit Kingdom in modernizing its weapons stockpile.

North Korean state media reported that despot Kim Jong Un reviewed spy satellite imagery of the White House, Pentagon, and U.S. aircraft carriers at a Virginia naval base and shipyard after successfully launching the nation's first reconnaissance satellite.