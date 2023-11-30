×
Tags: north korea | spy satellite | sanctions | u.s. | weapons | ballistic missile | china

North Korea's 'Steady Progress' Worse Than Spy Satellite Launch

North Korea's media reported Kim Jong Un examined spy satellite images of key U.S. locations after launching the country's inaugural reconnaissance satellite. (AP)

Thursday, 30 November 2023 08:01 AM EST

North Korea's newfound ability to spy on the U.S. and its allies is concerning to Far East experts, but they say the development is not as alarming as the recent strides made by the Hermit Kingdom in modernizing its weapons stockpile.

North Korean state media reported that despot Kim Jong Un reviewed spy satellite imagery of the White House, Pentagon, and U.S. aircraft carriers at a Virginia naval base and shipyard after successfully launching the nation's first reconnaissance satellite.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2023-01-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
