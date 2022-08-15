North Korea's Nuclear Programs 'Appear to Be Soaring'

An increasingly provocative North Korea has fired off nearly three dozen ballistic missiles in 2022 – the most tests conducted by the Hermit Kingdom in any year, with several months left – and, amid reports that the country is expanding its test facilities, experts conclude it's just a matter of time before another nuclear test as part of despot Kim Jong Un's quest to transform his nation into an atomic heavyweight.

With United Nations analysts warning that North Korea is testing "nuclear-triggering devices" and has had preparations ready for another nuclear test since at least June, Far East observers say the impending resumption of military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea could provide a window of opportunity for North Korea to act out.