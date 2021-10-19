North Korea's Kim Alternates 'Provocative Behavior with Charm' to Woo Biden

North Korea experts say the Biden administration shouldn’t be seduced by leader Kim Jong Un’s recent efforts to convince the U.S. that the Hermit Kingdom would only deploy its nuclear arsenal in self-defense.

While it isn’t unusual for the despot to display his newest nuclear toys in large-scale parades accompanied by threatening rhetoric directed toward a "hostile" U.S., his tone was seemingly more subdued, and even somewhat conciliatory, during a recent missile and arms display broadcast on state television.