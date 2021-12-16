×
Tags: noncitizen voting | new york | law | liberals

Liberals Behind Noncitizen Voting 'Absurdity' Push Similar Laws Nationwide

(Getty Images)

Thursday, 16 December 2021 07:08 AM

With nearly 800,000 people who aren’t American citizens on the cusp of being able to vote in local New York elections, experts fear other Democrat-led cities will soon follow suit, setting in motion a dangerous domino effect with the potential to further erode public trust in the election process.

New York City council members on Thursday signed off on a measure allowing non-U.S. citizens who legally reside in the country to vote in municipal elections. That slate includes any primary, special, general, or run-off election for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough president, or council member. Noncitizens will also be permitted to vote on local ballot initiatives.

platinum
Thursday, 16 December 2021 07:08 AM
