Liberals Behind Noncitizen Voting 'Absurdity' Push Similar Laws Nationwide

With nearly 800,000 people who aren’t American citizens on the cusp of being able to vote in local New York elections, experts fear other Democrat-led cities will soon follow suit, setting in motion a dangerous domino effect with the potential to further erode public trust in the election process.

New York City council members on Thursday signed off on a measure allowing non-U.S. citizens who legally reside in the country to vote in municipal elections. That slate includes any primary, special, general, or run-off election for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough president, or council member. Noncitizens will also be permitted to vote on local ballot initiatives.