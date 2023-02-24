Nikki Haley's Cognitive Test for Politicians Gains Traction

A mental competency test for politicians older than 75 proposed by GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has caught the attention of at least one House Republican who is now looking to amend the Constitution to require such a test for presidents and vice presidents.

The idea from Haley, the 51-year-old former UN Ambassador and South Carolina's ex-governor, initially received mixed reactions. But Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., picked up on it and now is aiming to make proving mental acuity part of the job requirement for those who want to lead the country – regardless of their age.