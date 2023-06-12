Nike Shows 'Hypocrisy' With 'Woke' Pride Month Kids Line

Branding experts say Nike's purported plan to debut a "pioneering, gender-inclusive 'Kids One Fit' apparel" line as part of its Pride Month celebrations is further proof the athletic brand practices a "double standard" that caters to the "woke elite."

Citing an internal company email, The Daily Wire reported plans for Nike's UNITED PRIDE Network, an employee-led community housed under the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative.