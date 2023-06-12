×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nike | pride month | merchandise | children | woke

Nike Shows 'Hypocrisy' With 'Woke' Pride Month Kids Line

A Nike retail store displays 'Be True' in pride colors on the entrance door in New York on June 8. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 06:46 AM EDT

Branding experts say Nike's purported plan to debut a "pioneering, gender-inclusive 'Kids One Fit' apparel" line as part of its Pride Month celebrations is further proof the athletic brand practices a "double standard" that caters to the "woke elite."

Citing an internal company email, The Daily Wire reported plans for Nike's UNITED PRIDE Network, an employee-led community housed under the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Branding experts say Nike's purported plan to debut a "pioneering, gender-inclusive 'Kids One Fit' apparel" line as part of its Pride Month celebrations is further proof the athletic brand practices a "double standard" that caters to the "woke elite."
nike, pride month, merchandise, children, woke
971
2023-46-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 06:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved