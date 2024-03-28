English Soccer Fans Excoriate Nike's New 'Woke' Jerseys

Nike may want to reconsider its goal to "unite and inspire" England's soccer fans with a "playful update" to the St. George's cross, considering the controversial jersey tweak has sparked a massive backlash as the company faces boycott calls.
The American athletic apparel brand debuted England's 2024 national team uniforms for home and away matches ahead of the European Championship scheduled for place in Germany this summer.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.