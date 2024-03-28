×
English Soccer Fans Excoriate Nike's New 'Woke' Jerseys

The St. George's cross on the new Nike England shirts that upset some fans. (AP)
 

By    |   Thursday, 28 March 2024 08:01 AM EDT

Nike may want to reconsider its goal to "unite and inspire" England's soccer fans with a "playful update" to the St. George's cross, considering the controversial jersey tweak has sparked a massive backlash as the company faces boycott calls.

The American athletic apparel brand debuted England's 2024 national team uniforms for home and away matches ahead of the European Championship scheduled for place in Germany this summer.

