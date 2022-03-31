×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nfl | minorities | rooney rule | coaches

NFL's 'Discriminatory' Diversity Hiring Push Could Set Women, Minorities Back

NFL logo on the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 3, 2021. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 31 March 2022 06:34 AM

An attempt to diversify NFL clubs by requiring all 32 teams to employ either a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority as an offensive assistant coach could ultimately backfire in its intended aims, employment attorneys say.

The NFL on Monday announced updates to the Rooney Rule, which aims to ensure opportunities for minority candidates within the league.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
An attempt to diversify NFL clubs by requiring all 32 teams to employ either a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority as an offensive assistant coach could ultimately backfire in its intended aims, employment attorneys say.
nfl, minorities, rooney rule, coaches
1285
2022-34-31
Thursday, 31 March 2022 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved