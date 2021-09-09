×
How Newsom Recall Could Help GOP Take Back Senate

Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., speaks during a "Vote No" get out the vote tour campaign stop at Mission Language and Vocational School in San Francisco, California, on Sept. 07. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 09 September 2021 07:46 AM

If California’s Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled Tuesday and replaced by his leading competitor, Republican radio host and attorney Larry Elder, the political earthquake could potentially trigger an even bigger aftershock: Flipping control of the U.S. Senate to the GOP before the 2022 midterms.

Thursday, 09 September 2021 07:46 AM
