Tags: | |

How Newsom Recall Could Help GOP Take Back Senate Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., speaks during a "Vote No" get out the vote tour campaign stop at Mission Language and Vocational School in San Francisco, California, on Sept. 07. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If California’s Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled Tuesday and replaced by his leading competitor, Republican radio host and attorney Larry Elder, the political earthquake could potentially trigger an even bigger aftershock: Flipping control of the U.S. Senate to the GOP before the 2022 midterms. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin © 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

If California's Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled Tuesday and replaced by his leading competitor, Republican radio host and attorney Larry Elder, the political earthquake could potentially trigger an even bigger aftershock: Flipping control of the U.S. Senate to the...

newsom, recall, gop

648

Thursday, 09 September 2021 07:46 AM

2021-46-09

Thursday, 09 September 2021 07:46 AM