Gov. Newsom Could Still Be Recalled, California Republicans Insist

Los Angeles, CA – Most opinion polls agree that with California resurfacing from its lockdown, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is in strong shape to survive the upcoming recall election – if fellow Democrats don’t get too ambitious.

The most recent Public Policy Institute of California poll showed among likely voters statewide, 57% would vote "no" on recalling Newsom while only 40% would vote "yes” in the election set to occur late this summer or early fall.