Tags: newsom | california | poll | removal | recall

Gov. Newsom Could Still Be Recalled, California Republicans Insist

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Eric Risberg/AP)

By    |   Monday, 07 June 2021 06:28 PM

Los Angeles, CA – Most opinion polls agree that with California resurfacing from its lockdown, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is in strong shape to survive the upcoming recall election – if fellow Democrats don’t get too ambitious.

The most recent Public Policy Institute of California poll showed among likely voters statewide, 57% would vote "no" on recalling Newsom while only 40% would vote "yes” in the election set to occur late this summer or early fall.

2021-28-07
Monday, 07 June 2021 06:28 PM
