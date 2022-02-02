×
Newsom, California Democrats Flout COVID Mandates They Imposed

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Kingston 11 Cuisine in Oakland, California, on Oct. 8, 2021. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 February 2022 07:34 AM

Yet again California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t think he has to follow his own rules when it comes to combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite extending through mid-February a sweeping mask mandate that requires people – ostensibly including even governors – who attend large outdoor events to cover their faces, Newsom was caught on camera maskless during numerous stretches of the NFL’s NFC championship game on Sunday at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

