Newsom, California Democrats Flout COVID Mandates They Imposed

Yet again California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t think he has to follow his own rules when it comes to combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite extending through mid-February a sweeping mask mandate that requires people – ostensibly including even governors – who attend large outdoor events to cover their faces, Newsom was caught on camera maskless during numerous stretches of the NFL’s NFC championship game on Sunday at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.
