Tags: new york yankees | josh donaldson | mlb | suspension | racist

MLB 'Tagged' Yankees Star as Racist Over 'Jackie' Jab

Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on May 16. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 May 2022 06:48 AM

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is a former American League MVP with two other top-five finishes, three All-Star Game appearances, and a pair of Silver Slugger awards – but the 36-year-old's reputation may be irretrievably tarnished after his comment to an opposing player earned him a one-game suspension this week and the stigma of being an accused "racist."

Major League Baseball handed down the suspension and a fine for Donaldson's "inappropriate comments" during Saturday's game, during which Donaldson called White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson "Jackie" – a reference to Hall-of-Famer and MLB's first Black player Jackie Robinson – several times.

