Tags: new york rangers | pride night | lgbtq

Hockey Team Promotes Individual Rights on Pride Night, Faces Icy 'Woke' Backlash

Zac Jones of the New York Rangers skates with a stick decorated for "Pride Night" in warm-ups prior to the game against the Washington Capitals in New York City, May 3, 2021. (Bruce Bennett/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 January 2023 06:23 AM EST

While the New York Rangers may be skating on thin ice with LGBTQ+ fans after they ditched their Pride Night jerseys and rainbow stick tape during Friday night warmups, marketing and branding experts say the move is another example of organizations beginning to distance themselves from the "wokeism" that has infiltrated all types of corporations, sparking a culture war.

Despite promoting the Pride Night festivities in promotional ads, players sported their "Liberty Head" jerseys in warmups on Friday instead of the expected "pride-themed warm-up jerseys and tape in solidarity with those who continue to advocate for inclusivity."

While the New York Rangers may be skating on thin ice with LGBTQ+ fans after they ditched their Pride Night jerseys and rainbow stick tape during Friday night warmups, marketing and branding experts say the move is another example of organizations beginning to distance themselves from the "wokeism" that has infiltrated all types of corporations, sparking a culture war.
