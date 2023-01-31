Hockey Team Promotes Individual Rights on Pride Night, Faces Icy 'Woke' Backlash

While the New York Rangers may be skating on thin ice with LGBTQ+ fans after they ditched their Pride Night jerseys and rainbow stick tape during Friday night warmups, marketing and branding experts say the move is another example of organizations beginning to distance themselves from the "wokeism" that has infiltrated all types of corporations, sparking a culture war.

Despite promoting the Pride Night festivities in promotional ads, players sported their "Liberty Head" jerseys in warmups on Friday instead of the expected "pride-themed warm-up jerseys and tape in solidarity with those who continue to advocate for inclusivity."