New York Still Playing Second Amendment Games, Experts Say

A national group dedicated to supporting the Second Amendment has sued the state of New York, claiming its new concealed carry law is subjective and restrictive – and another organization intends to follow suit.

In response to the Supreme Court's decision striking down the state's century-old "may issue" concealed carry law, which required applicants to demonstrate a subjective special need to obtain a carry permit, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new bill into law that Second Amendment groups say is even more prohibitive than the original law.