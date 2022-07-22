New York Still Playing Second Amendment Games, Experts Say

A national group dedicated to supporting the Second Amendment has sued the state of New York, claiming its new concealed carry law is subjective and restrictive – and another organization intends to follow suit.
In response to the Supreme Court's decision striking down the state's century-old "may issue" concealed carry law, which required applicants to demonstrate a subjective special need to obtain a carry permit, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new bill into law that Second Amendment groups say is even more prohibitive than the original law.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin