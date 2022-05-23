×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york | gun control | kathy hochul | supermarket massacre | law enforcement

Gun Control Laws Are Just 'Window Dressing to Make People Feel Good'

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to guests during an event with President Joe Biden and several family members of victims of the Tops market shooting at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, New York, on May 17. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 23 May 2022 06:24 AM

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to tighten the state's already onerous gun regulations in response to the shocking Buffalo supermarket massacre, but law enforcement officials opposed to the plans point out that the state's so-called "toughest gun control laws in the nation" did nothing to prevent the horrific rampage in upstate New York and left the victims unequipped to defend themselves.

Under 2013's NY SAFE Act – signed into law by Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo after the Sandy Hook school shooting stunned the nation – accused Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron, 18, should have never been able to possess the semiautomatic rifle and 30-round magazine used in the attack.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to tighten the state's gun regulations but law enforcement officials opposed to the plans point out that the state's laws did nothing to prevent rampage in New York and left the victims unequipped to defend themselves.
new york, gun control, kathy hochul, supermarket massacre, law enforcement
1077
2022-24-23
Monday, 23 May 2022 06:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved