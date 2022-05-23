Gun Control Laws Are Just 'Window Dressing to Make People Feel Good'

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to tighten the state's already onerous gun regulations in response to the shocking Buffalo supermarket massacre, but law enforcement officials opposed to the plans point out that the state's so-called "toughest gun control laws in the nation" did nothing to prevent the horrific rampage in upstate New York and left the victims unequipped to defend themselves.

Under 2013's NY SAFE Act – signed into law by Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo after the Sandy Hook school shooting stunned the nation – accused Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron, 18, should have never been able to possess the semiautomatic rifle and 30-round magazine used in the attack.