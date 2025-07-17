New York Fed Survey Boosts Trump's Case for Interest Cut

Americans remain bullish on the economy, jobs and credit despite a slight uptick in inflation as President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continue to duke it out over interest rates.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Center for Microeconomic Data released its monthly survey of consumer expectations, which showed inflation expectations are lower for the short term and remain unchanged for the medium- and long-term.
