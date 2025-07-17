WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york fed | survey | donald trump | interest rates | jerome powell

New York Fed Survey Boosts Trump's Case for Interest Cut

President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 July 2025 07:08 AM EDT

Americans remain bullish on the economy, jobs and credit despite a slight uptick in inflation as President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continue to duke it out over interest rates.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Center for Microeconomic Data released its monthly survey of consumer expectations, which showed inflation expectations are lower for the short term and remain unchanged for the medium- and long-term.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Americans remain bullish on the economy, jobs and credit despite a slight uptick in inflation as President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continue to duke it out over interest rates.
new york fed, survey, donald trump, interest rates, jerome powell
958
2025-08-23
Wednesday, 23 July 2025 07:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved