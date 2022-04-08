×
Tags: new york | eric adams | lgbtq | crime | florida

New York City Crime Surges as Mayor Focuses on Florida Law

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City on Feb. 17. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 08 April 2022 06:58 AM

With his city's crime rate skyrocketing, parents perplexed about why their toddlers are still made to wear masks, and natives fleeing the boroughs in droves, it would seem that New York City's new mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, has enough to keep him busy without worrying about what laws are being passed in other states.

But instead of focusing on the myriad issues threatening to turn the Big Apple rotten, Adams has spent part of his week sparring with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Sunshine State's new Florida Parental Rights in Education law – which left-leaning activists have falsely billed as the "Don't Say Gay" legislation.

