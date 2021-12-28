New Mexico Gubernatorial Contender Fighting COVID Restrictions, 'Progressive Agenda'

Republican New Mexico state Rep. Rebecca Dow says she’s tired of watching the policies of a Democrat governor turn the Land of Enchantment into a desert of despair for the 2 million New Mexicans facing stringent coronavirus lockdowns and high prices at the gas pump while their schools post the highest rates of learning loss in classrooms nationwide.
Dow, who hails from the aptly named Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, overwhelmingly won a third term in the state’s House of Representatives in 2020 despite residing in a Democrat-leaning district where she faced both Democrat and independent opponents.
