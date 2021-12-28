×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | new mexico | governor race | rebecca dow | republican candidate

New Mexico Gubernatorial Contender Fighting COVID Restrictions, 'Progressive Agenda'

State Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, speaks to staff before the start of the New Mexico Legislative session, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.  (Russell Contreras/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 December 2021 07:37 AM

Republican New Mexico state Rep. Rebecca Dow says she’s tired of watching the policies of a Democrat governor turn the Land of Enchantment into a desert of despair for the 2 million New Mexicans facing stringent coronavirus lockdowns and high prices at the gas pump while their schools post the highest rates of learning loss in classrooms nationwide.

Dow, who hails from the aptly named Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, overwhelmingly won a third term in the state’s House of Representatives in 2020 despite residing in a Democrat-leaning district where she faced both Democrat and independent opponents.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Republican New Mexico state Rep. Rebecca Dow says she's tired of watching the policies of a Democrat governor turn the Land of Enchantment into a desert of despair for the 2 million New Mexicans...
new mexico, governor race, rebecca dow, republican candidate
912
2021-37-28
Tuesday, 28 December 2021 07:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved