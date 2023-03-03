Lessons for US Politicians in Netanyahu's Israel Protest Response

Political analysts say U.S. politicians could learn a lesson from the way in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is cracking down on violent domestic demonstrations, with the veteran leader of the Jewish state sending a clear message that Israelis have a right to protest but not to riot or incite violence.
Protests have erupted in Tel Aviv in response to Netanyahu’s push to pass a series of bills that would overhaul Israel’s judiciary system.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin