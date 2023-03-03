×
Lessons for US Politicians in Netanyahu's Israel Protest Response

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the government's controversial justice reform bill, in Tel Aviv on March 1. (GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
 

By    |   Friday, 03 March 2023 06:37 AM EST

Political analysts say U.S. politicians could learn a lesson from the way in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is cracking down on violent domestic demonstrations, with the veteran leader of the Jewish state sending a clear message that Israelis have a right to protest but not to riot or incite violence.

Protests have erupted in Tel Aviv in response to Netanyahu’s push to pass a series of bills that would overhaul Israel’s judiciary system.

