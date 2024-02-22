Tags: | | | | | |

Navy's Probe of SEAL Mission Could Expose Missteps Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers. Chambers is one of the two SEALs who were lost at sea during a raid on a boat carrying illicit Iranian-made weapons to Yemen. (AP)

Details about a risky mission in the Arabian Sea earlier this year that left two Navy SEALs dead and a third critically injured remain shrouded in secrecy, however, military analysts are hopeful a full accounting of the night's events will emerge. Eventually. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin Marisa Herman ✉ Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites. © 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

Details about a risky mission in the Arabian Sea earlier this year that left two Navy SEALs dead and a third critically injured remain shrouded in secrecy, however, military analysts are hopeful a full accounting of the night's events will emerge.

navy, seals, mission, arabian sea, houthi, terrorists, yemen

1205

Thursday, 22 February 2024 07:30 AM

2024-30-22

Thursday, 22 February 2024 07:30 AM