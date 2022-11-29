Navy Plans Hypersonic Upgrade for Controversial Destroyer

Navy planners hope to improve the odds against China and Russia by refitting three Zumwalt-class stealth destroyers to carry 12 hypersonic missiles apiece by 2025.
If successful, the upgrade would give the U.S. Navy an enhanced access-denial capability that could help keep similarly armed Chinese and Russian warships at a distance.
