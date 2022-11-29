×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: navy | hypersonic | missiles | china | russia | iran

Navy Plans Hypersonic Upgrade for Controversial Destroyer

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson is docked at Bath Iron Works on the Kennebec River in Bath, Maine, Aug. 27, 2021. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 08:05 AM EST

Navy planners hope to improve the odds against China and Russia by refitting three Zumwalt-class stealth destroyers to carry 12 hypersonic missiles apiece by 2025.

If successful, the upgrade would give the U.S. Navy an enhanced access-denial capability that could help keep similarly armed Chinese and Russian warships at a distance.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Navy planners hope to improve the odds against China and Russia by refitting three Zumwalt-class stealth destroyers to carry 12 hypersonic missiles apiece by 2025.
navy, hypersonic, missiles, china, russia, iran
923
2022-05-29
Tuesday, 29 November 2022 08:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved