Tags: navy | drones | china | invasion | taiwan

Navy Views Drones as Crucial for War on the Waves

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro spoke about the U.S. Navy using drones against China in the event of an invasion of Taiwan during the recent Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 December 2022 07:23 AM EST

The U.S. Navy sees unmanned surface and underwater vessels as a key part of its future planning – and the drones could end up playing an important role against China in the event of an invasion of Taiwan or other aggressive acts against its western Pacific neighbors.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro outlined this vision during the recent Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 07:23 AM
