Tags: Coronavirus | navarro | fauci | covid

Peter Navarro: Fauci Has 'Blood on His Hands' After 'Lies of Omission'

Peter Navarro is interviewed on the north side of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 28, 2018. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 November 2021 07:43 AM

Peter Navarro, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief advisers, charges that top federal medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has the “blood of millions of people worldwide on his hands” due to numerous alleged missteps and "lies of omission” that occurred throughout the pandemic — errors in judgment that Navarro says date back to the earliest days of COVID-19’s global assault.

Navarro, who served as an assistant to the president and the director of trade and manufacturing policy, leveled the accusations at Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, in an interview with Newsmax that expounded on revelations from his book, “In Trump Time: My Journal of America’s Plague Year,” which was released Nov. 2 and has already hit the bestseller list.

