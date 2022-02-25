Biden's Ukraine Policy Could Cause NATO War With Russia

The response by President Joe Biden and NATO to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is to levy economic sanctions carefully calibrated to hurt Russian banks and some of Moscow's billionaire elites – but not so severe as to "destabilize" Russia's society or government.
"The unforgivable crime is soft hitting," former President Theodore Roosevelt once said. "Do not hit at all if it can be avoided, but NEVER hit softly. Never."
