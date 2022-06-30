×
Pelosi's Vatican Communion Meant to 'Humiliate' Catholics, Church Advocates Say

Pope Francis greets Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, before celebrating a Mass on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on June 29. (AP)
 

Thursday, 30 June 2022 06:54 AM EDT

Just weeks after the Archbishop of San Francisco announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be denied Holy Communion within the archdiocese due to her persistent, vocal support for abortion, the California Democrat took her show on the road and visited the Vatican.

While she attended Mass there on Wednesday, she was given the Holy Eucharist, albeit not by Pope Francis.

