Pelosi's Vatican Communion Meant to 'Humiliate' Catholics, Church Advocates Say

Just weeks after the Archbishop of San Francisco announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be denied Holy Communion within the archdiocese due to her persistent, vocal support for abortion, the California Democrat took her show on the road and visited the Vatican.
While she attended Mass there on Wednesday, she was given the Holy Eucharist, albeit not by Pope Francis.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin