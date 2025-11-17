Pelosi Exit Could Open Door for Hard-Left Successor

Conservatives who long clamored for Nancy Pelosi's exit may regret it.
Her likely successor, California State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, promises an even more radical progressive agenda, especially on transgender issues.
