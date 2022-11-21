Pelosi's 10 Most Consequential Moves as House Speaker

Longtime Democrat House leader Nancy Pelosi is finally stepping aside after making history as the first woman elected to the speakership role, twice becoming second-in-line to the presidency.
The California lawmaker, who led House Democrats for two decades, announced Thursday that she won't seek a leadership role in the next Congress, meaning she won't be among the Democrats tasked with navigating the road ahead as the party slides back to the minority position for the next two years.
