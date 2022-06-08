×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nancy pelosi | catholic church | holy communion | abortion advocacy | san francisco | archbishop

Pelosi Left Church No Choice on Communion Denial, Catholic Group Says

Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks during a roundtable discussion with local Ukrainian leaders in San Francisco, California, on June 2. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 June 2022 06:30 AM

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone's decision to bar House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from receiving Holy Communion due to her abortion advocacy is the first major indication that some within the Catholic Church are finally ready to fight back against politicians who claim to be "devout" believers while bucking some of their religion's most sacrosanct teaching.

It's an issue causing increasing consternation among congregants as most Democrat politicians who profess to be practicing Catholics continue pushing an increasingly radical position on abortion — an issue that runs afoul of Roman Catholicism – particularly in the aftermath of a Supreme Court draft opinion leak that indicates the high court is set to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone's decision to bar Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from receiving Holy Communion due to her abortion advocacy is the first major indication that some within the Catholic Church are finally ready to fight back against politicians.
nancy pelosi, catholic church, holy communion, abortion advocacy, san francisco, archbishop
1004
2022-30-08
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 06:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved