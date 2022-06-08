Pelosi Left Church No Choice on Communion Denial, Catholic Group Says

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone's decision to bar House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from receiving Holy Communion due to her abortion advocacy is the first major indication that some within the Catholic Church are finally ready to fight back against politicians who claim to be "devout" believers while bucking some of their religion's most sacrosanct teaching.

It's an issue causing increasing consternation among congregants as most Democrat politicians who profess to be practicing Catholics continue pushing an increasingly radical position on abortion — an issue that runs afoul of Roman Catholicism – particularly in the aftermath of a Supreme Court draft opinion leak that indicates the high court is set to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.