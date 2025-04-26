Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan Seeks Destabilization

Jordanian authorities banned the Muslim Brotherhood last week. This happened in the wake of the arrests of 16 members of the Brotherhood recently on charges they trained in Lebanon to launch attacks inside Jordan using drones and rockets. The rockets were being built in an Amman safehouse.
"The plot aimed at harming national security, sowing chaos and causing material destruction inside the kingdom," a statement by Jordan's General Intelligence Directorate (GID) said.
Jordan joins Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as countries in the Middle East that have outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood.
