Musk's Twitter Could Rival Chinese 'Superapp'

(Newsmax)

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 07:22 AM EST

In the days since billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, the self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" and "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" has already made several key moves that social media experts say are aimed at both protecting his $44 billion investment and transforming the service into a "second-to-none" app that could one day dominate the industry.

Musk stated that his overall vision for the platform is grounded in creating a space for free speech to thrive in a "common digital town square," and his initial decisions since taking control have been far more strategic than punitive, despite how some of them have been portrayed by corporate media outlets.

platinum
In the days since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, he has already made several key moves that are aimed at both protecting his $44 billion investment and transforming the service into a "second-to-none" app that could one day dominate the industry.
2022-22-09
Wednesday, 09 November 2022 07:22 AM
