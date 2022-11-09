Musk's Twitter Could Rival Chinese 'Superapp'

In the days since billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, the self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" and "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" has already made several key moves that social media experts say are aimed at both protecting his $44 billion investment and transforming the service into a "second-to-none" app that could one day dominate the industry.

Musk stated that his overall vision for the platform is grounded in creating a space for free speech to thrive in a "common digital town square," and his initial decisions since taking control have been far more strategic than punitive, despite how some of them have been portrayed by corporate media outlets.