WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: music | consumption | change | hit

From Radio to Algorithms: The New Hit Formula

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 02 March 2026 01:05 PM EST

For decades, a "hit" song was largely determined by access. Before streaming, success depended heavily on radio airplay, physical album and single sales, and the influence of major labels that controlled distribution and promotion.

Chart performance often reflected marketing budgets and retail reach, which meant the biggest songs were usually the ones backed by the largest industry investment.

Hannah Swanson

Hannah Swanson is a freelance journalist at Newsmax and a communications professional specializing in media strategy and public relations.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
For decades, a "hit" song was largely determined by access. Before streaming, success depended heavily on radio airplay, physical album and single sales, and the influence of major labels that controlled distribution and promotion.
music, consumption, change, hit
903
2026-05-02
Monday, 02 March 2026 01:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved