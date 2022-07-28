Monkeypox Messaging Emphasizes Political Correctness Over Public Health

As public health officials work to contain the spread of monkeypox – which has been declared a global health emergency with more than 18,000 cases worldwide – communications experts are slamming the U.S. government's messaging about the outbreak, arguing that it's being driven by identity politics and progressive word policing instead of focusing on science and saving lives.

Rather than concentrating their efforts on warning and inoculating those who are most at risk of contracting the virus, gay and bisexual men, many public health officials seem to be crafting their communications about the disease to be as inclusive and politically correct as possible, in the process making the message convoluted and confusing.