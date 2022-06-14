×
Monkeypox Simulation Predicted May's Outbreak

A reactive to test suspected monkeypox samples is seen inside a fridge at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital in Madrid, Spain on June 6. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 June 2022 06:17 AM

Public health experts say it's too soon to determine if a 2021 exercise simulating a monkeypox outbreak had any impact on the response when the potentially lethal disease struck for real a year later.

In March 2021, The Nuclear Threat Initiative, a nonprofit founded by media mogul Ted Turner and former Democrat Sen. Sam Nunn, gathered a panel of 19 experts at the Munich Security Conference to game out responses to a hypothetical deadly outbreak of monkeypox, which was predicted to occur in May 2022.

