Monkeypox Simulation Predicted May's Outbreak

Public health experts say it's too soon to determine if a 2021 exercise simulating a monkeypox outbreak had any impact on the response when the potentially lethal disease struck for real a year later.

In March 2021, The Nuclear Threat Initiative, a nonprofit founded by media mogul Ted Turner and former Democrat Sen. Sam Nunn, gathered a panel of 19 experts at the Munich Security Conference to game out responses to a hypothetical deadly outbreak of monkeypox, which was predicted to occur in May 2022.