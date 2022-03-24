×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2020 Elections | 2022 Elections | Donald Trump | mo brooks | un-endorsement | katie britt | mike durant

Trump's Mo Brooks Un-endorsement Shows He Only Wants Fighters by His Side

Former President Donald Trump, right, and Alabama Senate candidate Rep. Mo Brooks (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 24 March 2022 06:56 AM

Republican congressman and Alabama Senate hopeful Mo Brooks learned the hard way on Wednesday just how much former President Donald Trump values those who don't give an inch in a fight and how squarely focused he is on backing whoever has the best chance of being by his side in the potential battles to come.

Trump released a statement pulling his Republican Senate primary endorsement of Brooks, who had been a stalwart ally of Trump and his America First agenda, supporting the construction of a border wall, efforts to rebuild the military, and tax cuts, all of which previously earned him Trump's full-throated support when he was up for reelection in 2018.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Republican congressman and Alabama Senate hopeful Mo Brooks learned the hard way on Wednesday just how much former President Donald Trump values those who don't give an inch in a fight.
mo brooks, un-endorsement, katie britt, mike durant, alabama, senate
1182
2022-56-24
Thursday, 24 March 2022 06:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved