Trump's Mo Brooks Un-endorsement Shows He Only Wants Fighters by His Side

Republican congressman and Alabama Senate hopeful Mo Brooks learned the hard way on Wednesday just how much former President Donald Trump values those who don't give an inch in a fight and how squarely focused he is on backing whoever has the best chance of being by his side in the potential battles to come.

Trump released a statement pulling his Republican Senate primary endorsement of Brooks, who had been a stalwart ally of Trump and his America First agenda, supporting the construction of a border wall, efforts to rebuild the military, and tax cuts, all of which previously earned him Trump's full-throated support when he was up for reelection in 2018.