Braves Bringing World Series to Atlanta Is 'Greatest Irony of All'

Major League Baseball’s concerns over so-called voter suppression in Georgia seem to have vanished after the Atlanta Braves clinched a spot in the World Series.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was quick to punish Georgia earlier this year over proposed new voting laws by pulling the All-Star Game out of Atlanta and moving it to Denver, a switch that was immediately lambasted as politically motivated and one that was estimated to have cost small business owners upward of $100 million in potential revenue.