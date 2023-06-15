×
Tags: mlb | pride night | los angeles | dodgers

Catholic Groups Step Up Protests of 'Hate' Group's MLB Honor

Members of The Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence attend the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California, on June 4. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 15 June 2023 07:16 AM EDT

Catholic groups have ramped up their pressure and prayer campaigns in a final effort to convince the Los Angeles Dodgers that the team's controversial plan to honor an activist group of "queer and trans nuns" as part of the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night celebration is going to be anything but a home run.

The California baseball team has faced another round of calls for a fan boycott from Catholic advocacy groups that are outraged over the team's plan to recognize the Los Angeles-based branch of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with the "Community Hero Award" before Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

