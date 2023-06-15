Catholic Groups Step Up Protests of 'Hate' Group's MLB Honor

Catholic groups have ramped up their pressure and prayer campaigns in a final effort to convince the Los Angeles Dodgers that the team's controversial plan to honor an activist group of "queer and trans nuns" as part of the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night celebration is going to be anything but a home run.

The California baseball team has faced another round of calls for a fan boycott from Catholic advocacy groups that are outraged over the team's plan to recognize the Los Angeles-based branch of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with the "Community Hero Award" before Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants.