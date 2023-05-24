×
Tags: mlb | los angeles dodgers | catholic | pride night | activist group

Catholics Slam MLB Team's Capitulation to 'Hate Group'

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence show their support during the gay pride parade in West Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2016. (Richard Vogel/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 24 May 2023 08:00 AM EDT

The Los Angeles Dodgers took another swing and this time they completely missed with Catholic fans.

After an initial uproar that resulted in the team canceling the appearance of an activist group of "queer and trans nuns" as part of the Dodgers' upcoming LGBTQ+ Pride Night celebration, Los Angeles on Monday reinvited the local chapter of the group – in the process, outraging Catholics for a second time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took another swing and this time they completely missed with Catholic fans.
