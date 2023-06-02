More MLB Players Chide Dodgers Over 'Blasphemous' Invite

A growing number of baseball players say there's no room for "woke" politics in the sport – especially if it means denigrating religious groups – amid a controversial decision by the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor an activist group of "queer and trans nuns."

The California franchise is again facing calls for a fan boycott from Catholic advocacy groups livid about one aspect of the Dodgers' upcoming Pride Night festivities. The Los Angeles-based branch of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is set to receive the "Community Hero Award" before a June 16 game against the San Francisco Giants after being invited, uninvited, and then reinvited.