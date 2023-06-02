×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mlb | dodgers | woke | politics | queer | trans | pride night

More MLB Players Chide Dodgers Over 'Blasphemous' Invite

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (AP)

By    |   Friday, 02 June 2023 07:24 AM EDT

A growing number of baseball players say there's no room for "woke" politics in the sport – especially if it means denigrating religious groups – amid a controversial decision by the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor an activist group of "queer and trans nuns."

The California franchise is again facing calls for a fan boycott from Catholic advocacy groups livid about one aspect of the Dodgers' upcoming Pride Night festivities. The Los Angeles-based branch of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is set to receive the "Community Hero Award" before a June 16 game against the San Francisco Giants after being invited, uninvited, and then reinvited.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A growing number of baseball players say there's no room for "woke" politics in the sport - especially if it means denigrating religious groups - amid a controversial decision by the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor an activist group of "queer and trans nuns."
mlb, dodgers, woke, politics, queer, trans, pride night, activist group
1195
2023-24-02
Friday, 02 June 2023 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved