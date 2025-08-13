WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mitochondria | body | cells | energy | disease

Mighty Mitochondria: Unlocking the Body's Natural Energy Powerhouses

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 September 2025 08:07 AM EDT

For decades, medical science focused on symptoms, treatments, and the visible effects of disease. But a growing number of physicians and researchers now believe the root of health — and the prevention or reversal of many chronic illnesses — lies deep inside our cells, in tiny structures called mitochondria.

Often described as the "batteries" of our cells, mitochondria produce over 90% of the body's energy. They are most abundant in energy-demanding organs such as the heart, liver, muscles, and brain — with heart muscle cells containing up to 40% mitochondria, and liver cells about 25%. When these microscopic powerhouses fail or falter, the cascade of consequences can lead to fatigue, disease, and even premature death.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
For decades, medical science focused on symptoms, treatments, and the visible effects of disease.
mitochondria, body, cells, energy, disease
912
2025-07-03
Wednesday, 03 September 2025 08:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved