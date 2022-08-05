×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mitch mcconnell | jon stewart | veterans bill | burn pits | pact act

McConnell Allowed Jon Stewart, Democrats to 'Bludgeon' GOP Over Veterans Bill

Jon Stewart speaks on stage during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Warrior Games at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on June 22, 2019. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 05 August 2022 06:24 AM EDT

When Democrats wanted to demonize a group of Senate Republicans as "anti-veteran" to obscure concerns about extra pork added to a bill meant to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, they enlisted comedian Jon Stewart to be commander-in-chief of their crusade – and experts say Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made it all possible.

The PACT Act, which will expand healthcare benefits for veterans who are suffering from illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service, overwhelmingly passed Tuesday by a bipartisan 86 to 11 vote – but not before Stewart went on the warpath.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
When Democrats wanted to demonize a group of Senate Republicans as "anti-veteran" to obscure concerns about extra pork added to a bill meant to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, they enlisted comedian Jon Stewart to be commander-in-chief of their crusade.
mitch mcconnell, jon stewart, veterans bill, burn pits, pact act
1187
2022-24-05
Friday, 05 August 2022 06:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved