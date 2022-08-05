McConnell Allowed Jon Stewart, Democrats to 'Bludgeon' GOP Over Veterans Bill

When Democrats wanted to demonize a group of Senate Republicans as "anti-veteran" to obscure concerns about extra pork added to a bill meant to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, they enlisted comedian Jon Stewart to be commander-in-chief of their crusade – and experts say Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made it all possible.

The PACT Act, which will expand healthcare benefits for veterans who are suffering from illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service, overwhelmingly passed Tuesday by a bipartisan 86 to 11 vote – but not before Stewart went on the warpath.