McConnell Allowed Jon Stewart, Democrats to 'Bludgeon' GOP Over Veterans Bill

When Democrats wanted to demonize a group of Senate Republicans as "anti-veteran" to obscure concerns about extra pork added to a bill meant to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, they enlisted comedian Jon Stewart to be commander-in-chief of their crusade – and experts say Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made it all possible.
The PACT Act, which will expand healthcare benefits for veterans who are suffering from illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service, overwhelmingly passed Tuesday by a bipartisan 86 to 11 vote – but not before Stewart went on the warpath.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin