Tags: Biden Administration | Law Enforcement | missouri | school board | attorney general | eric schmitt | parents

Missouri AG Sues Over Biden Plan to Treat Parents as 'Domestic Terrorists'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (Jeff Roberson/AP)

By    |   Monday, 21 March 2022 06:46 AM

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to know exactly what role the Missouri School Boards' Association played in the Biden administration efforts last year to treat concerned parents as "domestic terrorists."

After failing to comply with repeated requests to hand over records related to the MSBA's involvement with the National School Boards Association's attempt to threaten parents looking to hold school boards accountable, Schmitt said he had no choice but to sue.


