Missouri AG Sues Over Biden Plan to Treat Parents as 'Domestic Terrorists'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to know exactly what role the Missouri School Boards' Association played in the Biden administration efforts last year to treat concerned parents as "domestic terrorists."
After failing to comply with repeated requests to hand over records related to the MSBA's involvement with the National School Boards Association's attempt to threaten parents looking to hold school boards accountable, Schmitt said he had no choice but to sue.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin